BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 76.6% in June

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

BGY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.55. 188,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,744. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

