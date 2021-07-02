BlackCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.40 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $3.40 million and $38,699.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,754,167 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

