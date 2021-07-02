Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud is well-positioned to benefit from solid bookings growth and pipeline expansion led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid pandemic induced digitization. Also, robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT is a tailwind. Expansion of product portfolio and strategic collaborations bode well. Notably, shares of Blackbaud have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the company’s’ performance is being hampered by coronavirus crisis led macroeconomic weakness, and sluggish demand across small and medium sized businesses. Further, a leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. Blackbaud also has suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis. Frequent buyouts have also escalated integration risks for the company.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLKB. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,284.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 31.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

