Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) Trading Down 30.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Bitcoin Adult has a market capitalization of $64,535.97 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Adult coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Adult has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00127725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00168147 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,236.92 or 0.99999282 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 53,543,730 coins and its circulating supply is 51,582,493 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Adult’s official website is www.bitcoin-adult.com

