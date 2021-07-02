BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 28,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 378,768 shares.The stock last traded at $28.82 and had previously closed at $30.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after buying an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130,470 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

