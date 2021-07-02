Biotage (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Biotage (OTCMKTS:BITGF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of BITGF opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72. Biotage has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00.
About Biotage
See Also: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Biotage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.