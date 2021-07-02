Biotage (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Biotage (OTCMKTS:BITGF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BITGF opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72. Biotage has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

About Biotage

Biotage AB (publ), a life science company, provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, as well as for industrial scale up applications. It offers sample preparation solutions; horizon food and environmental products; microwave synthesis solutions; peptide synthesis and purification solutions; flash purification products; work-up products; evaporation and concentration solutions; and industrial and large scale products, such as flash purification, metal scavenging, reagents and scavengers, and custom resins.

