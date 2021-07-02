BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Short Interest Up 56.2% in June

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BRTX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

