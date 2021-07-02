BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,100 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 647,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

