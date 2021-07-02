BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BHTG opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. BioHiTech Global has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioHiTech Global by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in BioHiTech Global by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

