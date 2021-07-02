Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $354.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $354.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $386.34.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $348.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

