Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $348.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.34.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.