Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,495 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.69% of Big Lots worth $40,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,877 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIG opened at $65.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.