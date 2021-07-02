BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $6.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of BBL opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $24,160,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

