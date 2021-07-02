Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $245.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $118.66 and a 52 week high of $185.38.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

