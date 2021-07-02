Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 36.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 13,481.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,089 shares of company stock worth $47,975,909. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $966.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,077.64. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $550.09 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.