Bessemer Group Inc. Has $134,000 Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $188.63 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

