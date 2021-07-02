Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVYE. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 17,003.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 82,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

