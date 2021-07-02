Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.55. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $127.07 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

