Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.87.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at $428,606,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 122,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $5,982,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,186,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,918,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,100,938 shares of company stock worth $54,817,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 59.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 45,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

