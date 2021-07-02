Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 4,034 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.29. 8,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,261. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.84 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

