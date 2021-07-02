Belt Finance (BELT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $992,308.00

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $12.95 or 0.00038938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $50.54 million and $992,308.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00169366 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,386.22 or 1.00381824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 3,902,274 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.