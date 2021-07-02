BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BeiGene by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,485 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,631. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.73. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $189.07 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.