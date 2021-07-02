Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $119.05 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $124.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

