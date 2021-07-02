Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BBBY. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 128,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

