Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Down 38.7% in June

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,440,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 33,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 19.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $53.90.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
