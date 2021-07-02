Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Down 38.7% in June

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,440,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 33,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 19.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

