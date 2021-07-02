bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BEBE opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

