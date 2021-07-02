Beaton Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,375. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

