Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $149.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Beam Therapeutics traded as high as $118.69 and last traded at $118.10. Approximately 16,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 592,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.79.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

In other news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,728. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

