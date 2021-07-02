BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

