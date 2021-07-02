BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after buying an additional 181,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 151,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,541,000 after buying an additional 132,881 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $447.71 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $269.85 and a 1 year high of $455.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.68.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

