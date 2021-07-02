BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 229.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 810,665 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 46.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,507,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,483,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

