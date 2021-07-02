BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 237,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 87.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

