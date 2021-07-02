BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $83.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

