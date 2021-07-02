BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8,816.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after buying an additional 306,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 336,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 139,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $36.86 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

