BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

