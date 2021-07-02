BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

NYSE BCE opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 128.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

