Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%.

Shares of BSET opened at $26.95 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.07 million, a PE ratio of -35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

