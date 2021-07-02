Basic Attention Token 1-Day Volume Tops $154.55 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $840.93 million and approximately $154.55 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00686247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,303,399 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars.

