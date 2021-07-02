Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPV stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.62. 3,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,987. Barings Participation Investors has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

