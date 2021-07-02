Barclays Raises GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $49.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded GMS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.63.

GMS stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89. GMS has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,750,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after buying an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after buying an additional 173,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

