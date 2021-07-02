Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 249,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of PDC Energy worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 615.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.