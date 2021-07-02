Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ROCK stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.26.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

