Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,673 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 448,266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 209.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 39,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

HMY stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.