Barclays PLC Buys 2,303 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $224.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $224.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

