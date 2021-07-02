Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

