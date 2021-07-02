Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 218 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 210.80 ($2.75).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.28) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.58. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24). Also, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.