Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.31. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,912 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.27%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

