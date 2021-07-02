Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.83% of Medifast worth $45,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at $34,552,496.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,939 shares of company stock worth $6,219,458. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $286.33 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.05.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

