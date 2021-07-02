Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.30% of Urban Edge Properties worth $44,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $20,510,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $19.36 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

