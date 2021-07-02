Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $45,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 417.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 69,665 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 67.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 666,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $29,759,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 942,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

